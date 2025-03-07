Open Menu

Colombian FARC Dissidents Take 29 Soldiers And Police Captive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Dissidents of Colombia's FARC rebel group have seized 29 soldiers and police officers with the support of local residents in a guerrilla enclave of the country's southwest, the Defense Ministry reported Friday.

The ministry in a statement denounced "the attempted murder and subsequent kidnapping of 29 members of the security forces" in Cauca department, adding that locals under guidance of guerillas participated in the seizure.

Members of the main FARC dissident faction, the Central General Staff (EMC), which rejected the historic peace agreement signed by the Marxist rebel group with the state in 2016, carried out the attack, the ministry said.

Videos published by the authorities show a tank in flames fleeing the area while a group of people pelted it with stones.

In other videos, riot police can be seen throwing smoke grenades and advancing down a street during a gun battle.

The events occurred in the municipalities of Argelia and El Tambo, major coca-growing areas.

Coca is the main ingredient in cocaine.

Writing on the social network X, President Gustavo Petro said the EMC was acting out of "desperation" and from a position of "military weakness."

One faction of the EMC is in peace talks with the government but another faction withdrew from the talks last year and resumed attacks on state forces.

