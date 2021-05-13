Colombian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:50 PM
BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Bloom has submitted an immediate resignation letter to President Ivan Duque, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"I would like to respectfully submit to you my statement on the irrevocable resignation from the post of foreign minister, effective immediately," Bloom said, as quoted by the ministry in a statement.