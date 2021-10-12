UrduPoint.com

Colombian Governor Survives Two Armed Attacks In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:57 PM

Colombian governor survives two armed attacks in 24 hours

A Colombian governor claimed on Tuesday he had survived two armed attacks in the space of 24 hours in a region rife with dissident left-wing guerrillas

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A Colombian governor claimed on Tuesday he had survived two armed attacks in the space of 24 hours in a region rife with dissident left-wing guerrillas.

The first attack happened on Sunday when "the vehicle I was traveling in was hit by a sniper," Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, governor of the central Meta department, told W Radio.

On Monday afternoon "an explosive device" was detonated as a caravan of vehicles Zuluaga was traveling in passed by.

Zuluaga escaped both incidents unharmed but an adult and a six-year-old child were injured by "the shards from the explosive device," he said.

The liberal governor said he was warned about a third planned attack "at a site where we were intending to go."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Governor Vehicles Vehicle SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

13 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

13 minutes ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

14 minutes ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo at Expo ..

29 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget for 2022-2026 with AED290 billio ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.