Colombian Governor Survives Two Armed Attacks In 24 Hours
Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A Colombian governor claimed on Tuesday he had survived two armed attacks in the space of 24 hours in a region rife with dissident left-wing guerrillas.
The first attack happened on Sunday when "the vehicle I was traveling in was hit by a sniper," Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, governor of the central Meta department, told W Radio.
On Monday afternoon "an explosive device" was detonated as a caravan of vehicles Zuluaga was traveling in passed by.
Zuluaga escaped both incidents unharmed but an adult and a six-year-old child were injured by "the shards from the explosive device," he said.
The liberal governor said he was warned about a third planned attack "at a site where we were intending to go."