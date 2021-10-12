Colombian governor survives two armed attacks in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A Colombian governor claimed on Tuesday he had survived two armed attacks in the space of 24 hours in a region rife with dissident left-wing guerrillas.

The first attack happened on Sunday when "the vehicle I was traveling in was hit by a sniper," Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, governor of the central Meta department, told W Radio.

On Monday afternoon "an explosive device" was detonated as a caravan of vehicles Zuluaga was traveling in passed by.

Zuluaga escaped both incidents unharmed but an adult and a six-year-old child were injured by "the shards from the explosive device," he said.

The liberal governor said he was warned about a third planned attack "at a site where we were intending to go."