Colombian Gov't, ELN Armed Group Agree To Ceasefire For 6 Months - Cuban Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 03:10 AM

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group have agreed to establish a ceasefire, which will begin on August 3, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Friday.

On Friday, the third round of negotiations between the Colombian government and ELN rebels, mediated by Cuba, was held in Havana.

"By announcing this agreement, the parties launch the ceasefire process," Rodriguez said, adding that the hostilities will be stopped for 180 days from August 3.

The radical left National Liberation Army consists of several thousand people and is the second largest armed rebel organization in Colombia after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Colombia, the United States and the European Union designated ELN as a terrorist organization.

The negotiation process between the government of Colombia and ELN was launched in 2016 but stopped two years later. New rounds of negotiations between the parties were held in November-December 2022 and in March 2023 after Gustavo Petro was sworn in as the country's president.

Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela and Norway act as guarantor countries in the negotiations.

