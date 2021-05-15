(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Colombian unions have prepared seven points they want to be discussed at a new round of talks between the government and the National Unemployment Committee (CNP) this Sunday amid ongoing protests, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) told Sputnik.

The governmental commission led by President Ivan Duque held an exploratory meeting with CNP spokesmen this past Monday. However, no agreement was reached.

"The President of the Republic reiterated today the will of the National Government to immediately sit down at the negotiating table. The President's invitation has been responded favorably by the National Unemployment Committee," High Commissioner for Peace Miguel Ceballos announced on Friday.

The talks will begin at 2 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to the commissioner.

Among the seven points that unions want to propose to the president during the upcoming meeting is the provision of basic income amounting to minimum wage for 30 million people who live in poverty, CNP vice president Jorge Ivan Diez said.

"The country's economic development model is totally exhausted. Neoliberalism has failed, it is a model that has significantly expanded inequalities," Diez said.

Demonstrations against a tax reform have been going on in Colombia for almost three weeks. The police have reportedly used excessive force against protesters. According to Colombian non-governmental organization Temblores, there were at least 2,110 cases of police violence and 39 homicides committed by law enforcement officers against civilians.

Protesting Colombians decried police brutality on social media and during demonstrations. The United Nations, the Organization of American States, the European Union and various human rights organizations have denounced the disproportionate use of force by the Colombian police.