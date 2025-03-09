Colombian Guerillas Release Hostage Security Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 09:00 AM
El Plateado, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Twenty-eight police officers and one soldier held hostage in southwest Colombia were released Saturday, with fresh tensions erupting in the coca-producing region after they had left.
At around noon on Saturday, residents of the community of La Hacienda in the department of Cauca told the detainees that they were free to go.
The men, held since Thursday, collected their riot gear and left along a dirt road, escorted by local residents, AFP saw.
The three-hour journey to El Plateado, where the men were released, was tense, with a an unidentified drone flying over the convoy and fierce arguments between the villagers and officials of the Ombudsman's Office.
"We're back, my colonel!" said one of the released soldiers before embracing his comrades, AFP witnessed.
In a post on social media platform X, President Gustavo Petro confirmed that the men were free.
The 29 men were detained on Thursday after a day of clashes between residents and security forces, part of a government military operation aimed at ending drug-related violence in a region with one of the highest concentrations of coca crops in Colombia.
The government said the officers were being held by a dissident FARC guerrilla group, the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), for whom the Canon del Micay region is a stronghold.
The troops were being held captive in a community center. They were fed daily, shared a single bathroom without a shower and were watched day and night, according to their testimonies.
Those were days of "anxiety," said Diego Alvarez, one the detained men. "I don't even know what day it is today."
As he left La Hacienda, Major Nilson Bedoya said that throughout the ordeal he could not help but think of his family.
"My family, my wife, my son, who are waiting for me at home," he said, in a pained voice, as he carried his gear on his shoulder.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
More Stories From World
-
Hamas says 'positive' signs for start of phase two Gaza truce talks5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update5 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz, Keys breeze into Indian Wells third round5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells opener5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic crashes out at Indian Wells as Alcaraz sails through5 minutes ago
-
'Things are different' Djokovic says after another early exit at Indian Wells5 minutes ago
-
Wild weather leaves mass blackouts in Australia5 minutes ago
-
Argentina port city 'destroyed' by massive rainstorm, 13 dead5 minutes ago
-
Colombian guerillas release hostage security forces5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update5 minutes ago
-
US shipbuilders, a shadow of what they were, welcome Trump's support5 minutes ago
-
Nigeria seeks to cash in on soaring cocoa prices5 minutes ago