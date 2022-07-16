Colombian Guerrilla Leader Ivan Mordisco Eliminated - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Nestor Gregorio Vera known as Ivan Mordisco, the leader of the First Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), was eliminated in a special operation in the south of the country, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said.

"As a result of Operation Jupiter against 'Ivan Mordisco' the last great leader of the FARC falls and the dissidents received a fatal blow," Molano said in a tweet on Friday.

Over the last weekend Colombian air forces attacked two FARC First Front camps in the municipality of San Vicente del Caguan, Caqueta Department in southern Colombia. As a result of the raid, 10 militants were eliminated, including Vera.

Vera and his followers were not part of the peace process, Molano said during a briefing. He added that Vera's group was responsible for torturing the south of the country through terrorism, kidnappings and drug trafficking.

FARC's First Front, composed of about 600 people, fought against the rebels from the Second Marquetalia guerrilla movement under the leadership of Ivan Marquez for control of the main drug transportation routes.

FARC was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. Rebel gangs and drug traffickers operate in three big groups of about 5,200 in total in the departments of Antioquia (northwest Colombia), Norte de Santander (northeast), Cauca, Narino (southwest) and Meta (center).

The authorities and the rebels have been negotiating peace for a long time, which ended with the signing of a peace agreement in 2016. In 2017, after a disarmament process, FARC became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party, but some people returned to guerrilla activities and drug trafficking.