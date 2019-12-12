UrduPoint.com
Colombian Guerrilla Movement FARC Behind Protests In Ecuador- Ecuador Ambassador To Russia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:44 PM

Colombian Guerrilla Movement FARC Behind Protests in Ecuador- Ecuador Ambassador to Russia

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla movement and groups of people who have infiltrated ranks of Venezuelan migrants are behind the protests in Ecuador, Ecuadorian Ambassador to Russia Julio Cesar Prado Espinosa has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla movement and groups of people who have infiltrated ranks of Venezuelan migrants are behind the protests in Ecuador, Ecuadorian Ambassador to Russia Julio Cesar Prado Espinosa has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, we have some information and we are still gathering it. Some people were taking part in rallies for several days running. We are gradually collecting information on where they come from. For example, they were linked to FARC. This is a Colombian guerrilla movement that was behind subversive acts in Ecuador.

Why? Because they are interested in unrest, because they are the main shippers of Colombian drugs, and they use the Ecuadorian territory for this purpose," Espinosa said.

He added that some people who had infiltrated groups of Venezuelan migrants had been identified as those who triggered the unrest.

Espinosa expressed confidence that the recent protests in the country had been masterminded by foreigners.

"There were people who entered our territory, they are not Ecuadorians. They provoked these misdeeds in order to create crisis within the government and then topple it," the diplomat said.

