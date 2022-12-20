UrduPoint.com

Colombian Guerrillas Announce Christmas Truce

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Colombia's leftist rebel fighters from the National Liberation Army (ELN) declared a nine-day truce on Monday starting from Christmas Eve.

"The ELN remains committed to continued efforts to create a better atmosphere of peace during these days of Christmas and New Year, so we decree a unilateral ceasefire," a female ELN fighter said in a televised statement.

The truce will begin at 6:00 a.m. (11:00 GMT) on December 24 of 2022 and continue until 6:00 a.m. on January 2 of 2023. The group said that it applied only to Colombian military and police and that guerrillas reserved the right to defend themselves if attacked.

The Colombian government and ELN rebels wrapped up three weeks of peace talks in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas last Monday, agreeing to free more prisoners. No ceasefire was signed.

