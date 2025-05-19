Open Menu

Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán Shot Dead Outside Her Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:55 PM

CÚCUTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) María José Estupiñán, a 22-year-old Colombian student and social media influencer, was tragically shot and killed outside her home in the city of Cúcuta, local authorities confirmed.

The international media reported that the young influencer was targeted in a calculated attack when a man posing as a delivery worker approached her residence with a fake gift. As María came to receive the package, the assailant pulled out a firearm and shot her at close range before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage obtained by local media shows the suspect firing the fatal shot and escaping immediately after. The video has been handed over to law enforcement as part of an ongoing investigation.

María José was rushed to a nearby hospital following the incident, but despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have launched a manhunt for the attacker and are working to determine the motive behind the killing. Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that may assist in the investigation.

