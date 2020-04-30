UrduPoint.com
Colombian Journalist To Receive 2020 UNESCO Prize For Contribution To Freedom Of Press

Thu 30th April 2020

Colombian investigative journalist Jineth Bedoya Lima will receive the 2020 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize for her contribution to the freedom of press, UNESCO announced on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Colombian investigative journalist Jineth Bedoya Lima will receive the 2020 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize for her contribution to the freedom of press, UNESCO announced on Thursday.

"Colombian investigative journalist Jineth Bedoya Lima has been named as the laureate of the 2020 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize on the recommendation of an independent international jury of media professionals. Born in 1974, Jineth Bedoya Lima's reporting has focused on the armed conflict and peace process in Colombia and on sexual violence against women," the press release read.

According to UNESCO, Bedoya Lima was herself a victim of sexual violence in 2000 when she was abducted and raped as she was engaged in an investigation into arms trafficking for daily newspaper El Espectador. Three years later, she was kidnapped by militants of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

At that time she was working for El Tiempo daily.

"The courage and commitment of Jineth Bedoya Lima, doubly exposed to unacceptable risks as a woman and as a journalist, inspire profound respect. We need the work of professional and independent journalists," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said as quoted in the press release.

The annual $25,000 prize, named after Colombian journalist Guillermo Cano Isaza murdered by two hitmen linked to local drug cartels in 1986, honors a person or an organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the defense of press freedom. The announcement of the winner is timed to the World Press Freedom Day, annually observed on May 3. This year, the award ceremony and the media freedom conference planned to be held in The Hague were postponed.

