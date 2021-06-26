Colombian Leader Says Helicopter Hit By Gunfire Near Venezuela Border
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:32 PM
Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Colombian President Ivan Duque said Friday the helicopter he was flying in near the border with Venezuela was hit by gunfire.
"It is a cowardly attack, where you can see bullet holes in the presidential aircraft," Duque said in a statement.