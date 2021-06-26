Colombian leader says helicopter hit by gunfire near Venezuela border

Colombian President Ivan Duque said Friday the helicopter he was flying in near the border with Venezuela was hit by gunfire

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Colombian President Ivan Duque said Friday the helicopter he was flying in near the border with Venezuela was hit by gunfire.

"It is a cowardly attack, where you can see bullet holes in the presidential aircraft," Duque said in a statement.