UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Leader Says Helicopter Hit By Gunfire Near Venezuela Border

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:32 PM

Colombian leader says helicopter hit by gunfire near Venezuela border

Colombian President Ivan Duque said Friday the helicopter he was flying in near the border with Venezuela was hit by gunfire

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Colombian President Ivan Duque said Friday the helicopter he was flying in near the border with Venezuela was hit by gunfire.

"It is a cowardly attack, where you can see bullet holes in the presidential aircraft," Duque said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Venezuela Border

Recent Stories

Oil prices rise amid demand optimism

52 seconds ago

Mexico completes vaccination against COVID-19 in B ..

54 seconds ago

WHO roots for digital payments to boost Africa's w ..

55 seconds ago

KP Food Safety Authority cracks down on mafia in N ..

57 seconds ago

Virus causing COVID-19 can find alternate route to ..

5 minutes ago

Maradona psychiatrist denies blame in star's death ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.