UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Military Accused Of 6,400 Extra-judicial Killings

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:44 PM

Colombian military accused of 6,400 extra-judicial killings

Colombia's military carried out at least 6,400 extra-judicial killings and presented them as combat deaths from 2002 to 2008, a special court set up under a peace accord said on Thursday

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Colombia's military carried out at least 6,400 extra-judicial killings and presented them as combat deaths from 2002 to 2008, a special court set up under a peace accord said on Thursday.

That number is almost three times higher than previous estimates.

The court, called the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, is investigating crimes and atrocities committed during half a century of armed conflict between government troops and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Marxist rebels who laid down arms following the historic 2016 peace accord.

The tribunal described the killings as "illegitimate deaths presented as combat fatalities," which are known in military circles as "false positives." Until last year, the public prosecutor's office had acknowledged 2,249 executions of civilians between 1988 and 2014 -- the majority of which were carried out between 2006 and 2008, during the presidency of Alvaro Uribe, the political mentor of current President Ivan Duque.

Although the military high command has always denied there was a systematic policy of declaring "false positives," some soldiers and officials have told the court that they were put under pressure by superiors to inflate the success of their military operations against rebels.

The court said most of the killings took place in northwestern Antioquia department where soldiers and right-wing paramilitaries fought battles with left-wing rebels.

It said the IV Brigade of the army, which operated in the region, "could be responsible for 73 percent of the deaths identified in the department between 2000 and 2013."

Related Topics

Century Army Colombia 2016 From Government Court

Recent Stories

US Embassy Praises Georgian Govt, Opposition for S ..

34 seconds ago

Minister condoles death of Mushahidullah Khan

35 seconds ago

UN Experts Urge Venezuela to Drop Charges Against ..

37 seconds ago

Farm Murders in South Africa Spiraling Out of Cont ..

38 seconds ago

SSP transfers three SHOs as street crime surged

8 minutes ago

AC for provision of modern education facilities to ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.