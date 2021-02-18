Colombian military committed 6,400 extra-judicial killings: peace tribunal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Colombia's military carried out at least 6,400 extra-judicial killings and presented them as combat deaths from 2002 to 2008, a special court set up under a peace accord said on Thursday.

That number is three times higher than previous estimates.

The court, called the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, is investigating crimes and atrocities committed during half a century of armed conflict between government troops and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Marxist rebels who laid down arms following the historic 2016 peace accord.