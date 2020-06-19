UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Military Frees 2 Nationals From Brazil, Switzerland From FARC Captivity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

Colombian Military Frees 2 Nationals From Brazil, Switzerland From FARC Captivity

Colombian servicemen have freed two nationals of Brazil and Switzerland who were being held hostage since March by rebel dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC) in the country's southwestern Cauca province, a commander in the country's armed forces said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Colombian servicemen have freed two nationals of Brazil and Switzerland who were being held hostage since March by rebel dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC) in the country's southwestern Cauca province, a commander in the country's armed forces said.

"As a result of this operation, the number of nationals rescued from the captivity of Dagoberto Ramos mobile Column has increased to six. Getting ransom for the abducted is their way of earning," Gen. Jorge Hoyos, of the Colombian army's third division, told reporters.

A video of a military aircraft that carried the rescued citizens was published on the Twitter feed of the country's armed forces.

The former hostages said that their trip across the country was interrupted in March due to the quarantine introduced over the coronavirus pandemic. The travelers were captured by FARC militants in the Cauca province on their way to the capital and the abductors demanded a ransom of $1 million from their relatives.

The FARC was founded in 1964 and was a side to a violent conflict with the government. However, the parties subsequently decided to engage in peace talks. Before reaching a deal in 2016, they held negotiations for four years.

After concluding the deal, the FARC restructured into the Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Comun party, which was registered in 2017.

Related Topics

Militants Army Mobile Twitter Brazil Switzerland Colombia March 2017 2016 From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ANF seizes contraband, driver arrested

1 minute ago

Sargodha city beautification plan reviewed

1 minute ago

Putin accuses West of 'insulting' Russia over WWII ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Immunity Studies to Be Conducted in 22 ..

7 minutes ago

Police Operation in France's Dijon Underway Follow ..

8 minutes ago

8 vehicles impounded in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.