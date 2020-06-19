Colombian Military Frees 2 Nationals From Brazil, Switzerland From FARC Captivity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Colombian servicemen have freed two nationals of Brazil and Switzerland who were being held hostage since March by rebel dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC) in the country's southwestern Cauca province, a commander in the country's armed forces said

"As a result of this operation, the number of nationals rescued from the captivity of Dagoberto Ramos mobile Column has increased to six. Getting ransom for the abducted is their way of earning," Gen. Jorge Hoyos, of the Colombian army's third division, told reporters.

A video of a military aircraft that carried the rescued citizens was published on the Twitter feed of the country's armed forces.

The former hostages said that their trip across the country was interrupted in March due to the quarantine introduced over the coronavirus pandemic. The travelers were captured by FARC militants in the Cauca province on their way to the capital and the abductors demanded a ransom of $1 million from their relatives.

The FARC was founded in 1964 and was a side to a violent conflict with the government. However, the parties subsequently decided to engage in peace talks. Before reaching a deal in 2016, they held negotiations for four years.

After concluding the deal, the FARC restructured into the Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Comun party, which was registered in 2017.