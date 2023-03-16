UrduPoint.com

Colombian Mine Explosion Death Toll Rises To 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Colombian mine explosion death toll rises to 21

An explosion at a coal mine in central Colombia has left 21 miners dead after 10 more bodies were found in the pit, President Gustavo Petro said on Thursday

Bogot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :An explosion at a coal mine in central Colombia has left 21 miners dead after 10 more bodies were found in the pit, President Gustavo Petro said on Thursday.

"Sadly, 21 people lost their lives in this tragic accident in Sutatausa," a municipality in Cundinamarca department, the Colombian leader wrote on Twitter.

A build-up of methane gas apparently triggered the Tuesday night explosion in the underground complex, according to local officials.

Rescuers had found 11 other bodies on Wednesday in the mine, which is some 45 miles (75 kilometers) north of Bogota.

Cundinamarca Governor Nicolas Garcia announced the search was over on Thursday, writing on Twitter that "unfortunately there is no longer anyone alive. We are heartbroken." Dozens of rescuers had searched for the miners in six interconnected legal mines, where officials are now investigating whether there was appropriate air flow.

Sutatausa's mayor, Jaime Arevalo, had earlier described the rescue effort as "very complex," saying oxygen was running out and water was "beginning to accumulate." "I felt like I was going to drown and you couldn't see anything," Joselito Rodriguez, a miner who escaped after the explosion, told AFP.

Family members shared photos of the victims -- mostly young men -- on social media.

In order for methane not to explode, proper ventilation and monitoring systems allowing for alerts and split-second decision making are needed, Javier Pava, director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, told outlet Canal Institucional.

"It will have to be reviewed if these existed or not," he said.

