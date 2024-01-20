Colombian Mission To Antarctica Analyzes Climate Change Footprints
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ABOARD THE ARC SIMON BOLIVAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Colombia's 10th Antarctic Expedition is making its way to the far reaches of the continent, exploring remote and almost untouched places inhabited by penguins, whales and the occasional seal.
The Colombian Navy's ARC Simon Bolivar is taking aquatic samples in Antarctica and advancing scientific research on climate change amid huge blocks of ice and frost.
"Antarctica is the world's refrigerator," Pablo Araujo, a researcher at the Central University of Ecuador, told AFP on board the ship, which is home to 39 researchers, 11 Colombian projects and nine international cooperation projects with four countries.
"What we want to see is how climate change is affecting the world's refrigerator and how that affects the whole quantity of nutrients (in the sea)," says the white-coated scientist.
On board the ship, the Ecuadoran researcher is carrying out a project to model Antarctic ecosystems using machine learning techniques, a branch of artificial intelligence focused on the study of statistical algorithms.
With the application of these models and the use of satellite images, researchers are studying the dynamics of greenhouse gas fluxes in Antarctic ecosystems.
One Colombian team is launching a battery of Niskin bottles, used to take water samples, into the ocean.
"Once (they) come to the surface, we proceed to take these samples for later analysis," said Alexis Grattz, a researcher from the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs, wearing a thick red mackintosh, gloves and a hat.
At the Ecuadoran scientific station, located at Punta Fort Williams on Greenwich Island, the maritime authority installed a portable weather station to record atmospheric pressure oscillations in the area.
These measurements are taken to "determine and help us understand more about these variations in sea level, understanding it as... an important indicator in the evolution of climate change," said Maritza Moreno, another researcher at the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.
A Turkish mission, meanwhile, is studying the levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) -- which result from burning fossil fuels, wood, trash and tobacco -- in Antarctic soil.
Burak Karacik, a professor at Istanbul Technical University, said he is collecting sediment samples.
"I will analyze these sediment samples for persistent organic pollutants, and we will look at the effects of humans, here, in this environment," he added.
vd/mel/dva/sco
Recent Stories
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
More Stories From World
-
Jazan Border Guards arrest three individuals attempting to smuggle 60 Kg of Khat1 minute ago
-
Arab Board Exams for general surgery commence at Aden General Hospital11 minutes ago
-
'Queen Wen' taking inspiration from Li Na at Australian Open31 minutes ago
-
Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 concludes 5th edition with participation of 778 drivers, Co-drivers41 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation to share expertise during Engineering and Healthcare Show1 hour ago
-
Kidnapping of five sisters sparks outcry in Nigeria1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz blitzes Chinese teen as Swiatek aims to extend hot streak1 hour ago
-
Saoirse Ronan explores 'ugliness' of addiction with Sundance film 'The Outrun'1 hour ago
-
TSMC to launch chipmaking plant in Japan, but US plant to face delays1 hour ago
-
Jokic, Murray star as Nuggets hand Celtics first home loss1 hour ago
-
DR Congo president to be sworn in for new term before huge crowd1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update1 hour ago