MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Colombian Navy commander Evelio Ramirez announced on Wednesday the dismissal of 14 personnel over the recent incident with three Colombian gunboats found by the Venezuelan military in the Bolivar state.

On Saturday, the Venezuelan military said it discovered three abandoned Boston Wheeler gunboats with emblems of the Colombian Navy armed with machine guns in the Bolivar state. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the gunboats would be returned to Colombia if requested by Colombian President Ivan Duque.

"A lieutenant colonel ... The commander of the 51st marine battalion and a captain .

.. The head of the operational department and the commander of the battalion's river units were [among those who were] dismissed," Ramirez said, as quoted by the FM radio station.

Earlier in May, the Venezuelan interior minister said that the authorities prevented a maritime invasion by the Colombian military from the state of La Guaira. President of the National Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello said that eight attackers were killed. According to Maduro, the purpose of the invasion was to kill him, and 44 participants, including two US citizens, were detained. The US and Colombian authorities denied involvement in the incident.