Colombian Navy Says Seized 5.5 Tonnes of Cocaine in Caribbean Sea

Columbia's navy, supported by the country's air force, as well as by the authorities of the United States and Panama, seized about 5.5 tonnes of cocaine, the largest cocaine shipment in 2023, in the Caribbean Sea, the Caribbean division of the navy said Friday

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Columbia's navy, supported by the country's air force, as well as by the authorities of the United States and Panama, seized about 5.5 tonnes of cocaine, the largest cocaine shipment in 2023, in the Caribbean Sea, the Caribbean division of the navy said Friday.

"The Colombian navy delivered a million-heavy strike against drug dealers' organizations, seizing about 5.5 tonnes of cocaine hydrochloride in the Caribbean Sea as a result of three operations (carried out) in partnership with the authorities of the US and Panama," the official statement published in social media said.

The navy did not reveal further details of the operation and the following investigation, saying only that coast guard and air force provided support with the interception of three high-speed boats.

In 2022, the authorities of the South American country seized 671 tonnes of cocaine and plan to confiscate 834 tonnes of the drug this year, the Colombian Defense Ministry said.

Columbia is the world's largest cocaine producer and exporter, part of the so called "Andean triangle" comprising Columbia, Peru and Bolivia, the countries where over 90% of the world coca plantations are located.

In September 2022, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said his government will make every effort to convince the coca planters to replace it with other profitable crops, as the current counter-drug policy has failed and needs changing.