UrduPoint.com

Colombian Navy Says Seized 5.5 Tonnes Of Cocaine In Caribbean Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Colombian Navy Says Seized 5.5 Tonnes of Cocaine in Caribbean Sea

Columbia's navy, supported by the country's air force, as well as by the authorities of the United States and Panama, seized about 5.5 tonnes of cocaine, the largest cocaine shipment in 2023, in the Caribbean Sea, the Caribbean division of the navy said Friday

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Columbia's navy, supported by the country's air force, as well as by the authorities of the United States and Panama, seized about 5.5 tonnes of cocaine, the largest cocaine shipment in 2023, in the Caribbean Sea, the Caribbean division of the navy said Friday.

"The Colombian navy delivered a million-heavy strike against drug dealers' organizations, seizing about 5.5 tonnes of cocaine hydrochloride in the Caribbean Sea as a result of three operations (carried out) in partnership with the authorities of the US and Panama," the official statement published in social media said.

The navy did not reveal further details of the operation and the following investigation, saying only that coast guard and air force provided support with the interception of three high-speed boats.

In 2022, the authorities of the South American country seized 671 tonnes of cocaine and plan to confiscate 834 tonnes of the drug this year, the Colombian Defense Ministry said.

Columbia is the world's largest cocaine producer and exporter, part of the so called "Andean triangle" comprising Columbia, Peru and Bolivia, the countries where over 90% of the world coca plantations are located.

In September 2022, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said his government will make every effort to convince the coca planters to replace it with other profitable crops, as the current counter-drug policy has failed and needs changing.

Related Topics

World Social Media Columbia Bolivia Panama Peru United States September Government

Recent Stories

UK Doctors to Resume Strikes After Rejecting Gover ..

UK Doctors to Resume Strikes After Rejecting Government's Pay Raise Offer - Unio ..

2 minutes ago
 National Marine Dredging Group achieves 366% growt ..

National Marine Dredging Group achieves 366% growth in net profit in Q1 2023 to ..

11 minutes ago
 All parties except PTI agree on simultaneous elect ..

All parties except PTI agree on simultaneous elections in country: Kundi

2 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal smash April temperature records

Spain, Portugal smash April temperature records

2 minutes ago
 ChatGPT AI Chatbot Resumes Work in Italy After Ful ..

ChatGPT AI Chatbot Resumes Work in Italy After Fulfilling Watchdog's Requirement ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Numbe ..

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Number of CEASAR Howitzers - Defens ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.