UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Police Arrest 12 Extremists Ahead Of Planned Protests - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:00 AM

Colombian Police Arrest 12 Extremists Ahead of Planned Protests - Defense Minister

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) A dozen of extremists were arrested in Colombia during raids conducted by police ahead of the planned July 20 protests, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said.

"In several cities, the Colombian Police captured 12 alleged members of the 'Primera Linea' [considered an illegal armed group by Colombian authorities] with explosives, ammunition and supplies to generate violence on July 20," Molano said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the defense minister, the arrests took place in Medellin, Pasto, Villavicencio, Cucuta, Neiva, Soacha and Palmira.

The detained individuals planned to use the explosives, seized by police, to attack the public forces and burn buses and other public property on July 20, Molano said.

Colombia marks Independence Day on July 20. According to the defense minister, this year, the holiday is going to be held without public parades or crowds. Nonetheless, there will be a military parade that will be televised and broadcast on various digital channels.

Anti-government protests are expected to be held in Colombia on July 20, which is also the day that the country's Congress will begin its new session.

Related Topics

Attack Police Twitter Neiva Cucuta Villavicencio Pasto Medellin Independence Colombia July Congress

Recent Stories

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

4 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

5 hours ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

5 hours ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

5 hours ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.