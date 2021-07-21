UrduPoint.com
Colombian Police Say 21 Officers Injured During Nationwide Protests On Tuesday

Wed 21st July 2021

Colombian Police Say 21 Officers Injured During Nationwide Protests on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Colombian police reported isolated incidents of disturbances at protest marches on Tuesday, during which 22 people were detained while 21 police officers were injured, the head of the National Police of Colombia, Jorge Vargas, said on Twitter.

"Following the end of the protest day of July 20 ... 22 people were detained, 21 police officers were injured, 86 police operations are ongoing. We are working to ensure the safety of citizens," Jorge Vargas said.

Nearly 200 protests were held in the capital city of Bogota and 26 in other region of the country on Tuesday. All of them were peaceful marches and concerts, but at the end of the day, vandals joined the demonstrations.

Most of the illegal actions were recorded in the cities of Bogota, Cali, Medellin, Manizales, Neiva, Pasto and Popayan. Vandals damaged 10 city buses, several ATM machines, shops, and government offices, and attacked police patrols.

President of the Central Union of Workers Francisco Maltes called on supporters to take to the streets again on Wednesday, July 21. On this day, Congress is scheduled to deliberate on bills prepared by the protesters.

Representatives of the union highlighted that most of the protests that had taken place across the country were peaceful.

Since April 28, Colombia has been gripped by protests against tax hikes, which carry on even after the authorities discarded the initiative in its original iteration. Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces. Over two dozen people died during clashes with law enforcement amid the protests, according to official data.

