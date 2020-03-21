UrduPoint.com
Colombian President Annouces 19-Day Quarantine In Country Due To Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Colombian President Annouces 19-Day Quarantine in Country Due to Coronavirus

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Colombian President Ivan Duque announced the introduction of full mandatory quarantine in the country for 19 days amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We will conduct preventive isolation of all Colombians from Tuesday, March 24, to April 13," the president said in an address broadcast on Twitter.

According to the latest information, Colombia has registered 158 cases of the new coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 270,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

