Colombian President Announces Ceasefire With Rebel Groups Until June 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Sunday a bilateral ceasefire with the radical left-wing group National Liberation Army (ELN), the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and other rebel groups from January 1 to June 30.

"We have agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with ELN, the Segunda Marquetalia, the Central General Staff (of FARC), AGC (Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia of Gulf Clan), and the Sierra Nevada Self-Defense Forces from January 1 to June 30, 2023, with the possibility of extending the agreement depending on the progress of the negotiations," Petro said on Twitter.

In December, the ELN and FARC announced a ceasefire until January 2 as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue with Petro's government, which seeks to achieve peace with armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country.