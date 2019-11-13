UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian President Appoints Former Senator Claudia Blum As New Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:30 AM

Colombian President Appoints Former Senator Claudia Blum as New Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday he had appointed former senator Claudia Blum as the country's new Foreign Minister.

"I inform the country that I appointed Dr. Claudia Blum the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. She previously served as senator and ambassador, now she is a member of the Inter-American Dialogue in Washington. She has extensive experience in political and international affairs," Duque wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Duque said that Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who served as head of the country's foreign minister since August 2018, will become the defense minister instead of Guillermo Botero, who resigned last week after the scandal involving the deaths of children during a military operation.

The scandal erupted after it was revealed that the operation against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) group, which was portrayed as successful by the authorities, led to the death of not only 14 militants but eight minors believed to have been recruited by force.

The defense minister was also accused of manipulating information and photo evidence for Colombia's dossier for the United Nations on the situation in neighboring Venezuela.

Related Topics

Militants Scandal United Nations Washington Twitter Trujillo Colombia Venezuela August 2018

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

8 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

8 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

8 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

8 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

8 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.