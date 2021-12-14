Colombian President Calls Incident in Cucuta Terrorist Attack

Colombian President Ivan Duque called the incident in Cucuta a terrorist attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Colombian President Ivan Duque called the incident in Cucuta a terrorist attack.

Earlier, the media reported two explosions at the airport. One was committed by a man with an explosive device, he died. In the second case, a suspicious box detonated. Two police officers were killed.

"We are opposing the cowardly terrorist attack that took place in the city of Cucuta. With the ministry of defense, the armed forces of Colombia and the police of the country, we are coordinating actions to find those responsible for this attack," Duque said on Twitter.

In June, a terrorist attack took place in a military base in Cucuta, 36 people were injured.

In August, unidentified persons detonated an improvised explosive device at a police station in the city, injuring 12 police officers and two civilians. The authorities then claimed that militants from the rebel Army of National Liberation and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia were behind the explosions.

In November, law enforcement officers detained the alleged organizer of the attack on President Ivan Duque, which also took place in Cucuta. On June 25, the helicopter of the head of state was fired upon by unknown persons from the ground, Duque was not injured.