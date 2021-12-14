UrduPoint.com

Colombian President Calls Incident In Cucuta Terrorist Attack

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:11 PM

Colombian President Calls Incident in Cucuta Terrorist Attack

Colombian President Ivan Duque called the incident in Cucuta a terrorist attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Colombian President Ivan Duque called the incident in Cucuta a terrorist attack.

Earlier, the media reported two explosions at the airport. One was committed by a man with an explosive device, he died. In the second case, a suspicious box detonated. Two police officers were killed.

"We are opposing the cowardly terrorist attack that took place in the city of Cucuta. With the ministry of defense, the armed forces of Colombia and the police of the country, we are coordinating actions to find those responsible for this attack," Duque said on Twitter.

In June, a terrorist attack took place in a military base in Cucuta, 36 people were injured.

In August, unidentified persons detonated an improvised explosive device at a police station in the city, injuring 12 police officers and two civilians. The authorities then claimed that militants from the rebel Army of National Liberation and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia were behind the explosions.

In November, law enforcement officers detained the alleged organizer of the attack on President Ivan Duque, which also took place in Cucuta. On June 25, the helicopter of the head of state was fired upon by unknown persons from the ground, Duque was not injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Army Police Police Station Twitter Died Cucuta Man Colombia June August November Media From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

21 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetables, fruit market

DC visits vegetables, fruit market

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

36 minutes ago
 Supreme Court decision on review petitions of sack ..

Supreme Court decision on review petitions of sacked employees expected on Wedne ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.