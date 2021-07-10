Colombian President Congratulates Military on Destroying 4 Major Cocaine Laboratories

The Colombian government congratulated the military on locating and destroying four large cocaine laboratories, President Ivan Duque said on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Colombian government congratulated the military on locating and destroying four large cocaine laboratories, President Ivan Duque said on Twitter.

"We congratulate the Colombian Military Forces, supported by the Colombian Prosecutor's Office, for locating and destructing four structures used as laboratories for the processing of cocaine hydrochloride," the president said late on Friday.

These laboratories, situated in the Cano Leon village in the north of the country, belong to the Camilo Torres front of the left-wing armed group National Liberation Army, or ELN, the president added.

Although Colombia spent decades fighting drug cartels, it remains, as the UN said in its 2021 report, the world's largest coca producer. The drug trafficking in Colombina has rose over the past half of a century as the government has been locked in conflict with multiple guerillas. ELN, for one, has been accused of links to the drugs trade.