UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian President Congratulates Military On Destroying 4 Major Cocaine Laboratories

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:02 PM

Colombian President Congratulates Military on Destroying 4 Major Cocaine Laboratories

The Colombian government congratulated the military on locating and destroying four large cocaine laboratories, President Ivan Duque said on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Colombian government congratulated the military on locating and destroying four large cocaine laboratories, President Ivan Duque said on Twitter.

"We congratulate the Colombian Military Forces, supported by the Colombian Prosecutor's Office, for locating and destructing four structures used as laboratories for the processing of cocaine hydrochloride," the president said late on Friday.

These laboratories, situated in the Cano Leon village in the north of the country, belong to the Camilo Torres front of the left-wing armed group National Liberation Army, or ELN, the president added.

Although Colombia spent decades fighting drug cartels, it remains, as the UN said in its 2021 report, the world's largest coca producer. The drug trafficking in Colombina has rose over the past half of a century as the government has been locked in conflict with multiple guerillas. ELN, for one, has been accused of links to the drugs trade.

Related Topics

Century World Army United Nations Drugs Twitter Leon Colombia Government

Recent Stories

152 government tenders awarded to 159 local compan ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 16 more patients, infects 1,091 ot ..

14 seconds ago

Punjab University extends online admission date

16 seconds ago

PHA starts cleanliness drive

17 seconds ago

Zilhaj Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be observe ..

3 minutes ago

G20 ministers endorse global tax reform

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.