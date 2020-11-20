Colombian President Ivan Duque on Thursday said he is certain ties between his country and the United States will grow stronger under projected President-elect Joe Biden's administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Colombian President Ivan Duque on Thursday said he is certain ties between his country and the United States will grow stronger under projected President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

"We value the support that President-elect Biden has given to Colombia over the last two decades, and we want to keep on strengthening that relationship and I am certain that it will be strengthened day by day," Duque said at an event. "I am certain that with President Biden a bipartisan and bicameral support for Colombia will continue."

President Donald Trump, he added, also worked with Columbia on major challenges including the fight against drug trafficking and the migration crisis.

Every US major media outlet has projected Biden as the winner of the November 3 presidential election but Trump has refused to concede. The president has filed several legal challenges and recount requests that have failed to reverse any of the results. All votes must be certified and disputes resolved by December 8. Last week, a coalition of US Federal and state election agencies said the 2020 vote was the most secure in US history.