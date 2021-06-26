UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian President Duque Says His Helicopter Comes Under Gunfire

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:10 AM

Colombian President Duque Says His Helicopter Comes Under Gunfire

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Colombian President Ivan Duque said that his helicopter had come under gunfire in the northeastern part of the country.

"I want to inform the country that after I had completed my work in Sardinata and was close to landing in the city of Cucuta, the presidential helicopter came under attack," Duque said on late Friday, as quoted by his press service.

According to the Noticias Caracol broadcaster, at least six shots were fired at the helicopter but the aircraft was successfully landed by experienced pilots.

Along with Duque, there were also the defense minister, the interior minister and the mayor of Cucuta on the board of the helicopter.

Related Topics

Attack Interior Minister Cucuta

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

5 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

4 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

4 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

4 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

4 hours ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.