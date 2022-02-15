Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Ukraine

Colombia welcomes NATO's efforts toward a de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine through dialogue, but remains concerned by Russian forces along the Ukrainian border, Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez said on Monday

"I also believe that you have said something very important about NATO's willingness to have the dialogue in order to deescalate the current situation and I think that's the better path for the world, but obviously we have expressed our concern for the expansion of military power on the Ukrainian border," Marquez at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Marquez also expressed support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, adding that should there be any action to threaten it, Colombia would join the international community in "all the sanctions that would be evaluated.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over the possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of an escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.