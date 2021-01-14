UrduPoint.com
Colombian President Extends Selective Lockdown Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Colombian President Ivan Duque announced the extension of the selective isolation regime due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic until February 28 inclusive.

"We have been working under these conditions since September. We inform the country that the sanitary emergency is being extended until February 28," the president said in a speech posted on his Twitter blog.

For the same period, the Colombian government is extending the selective isolation regime decree and related restrictions.

The regime of selective isolation, distancing and individual responsibility has been operating in Colombia since the beginning of September 2020. It aims to isolate people with suspected coronavirus or who have been in contact with sick people and allows others to move freely.

Over the past day, 15,898 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country (in total, since the beginning of the epidemic - 1,831,980), and 342 people died (overall, 47,124).

