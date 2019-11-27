Colombian President Offers Tax Relief Measures After Trade Unions Announce New Strike

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Colombian President Ivan Duque has unveiled measures to ease tax burden on low-income population and create new jobs after national trade unions decided to exit the negotiating process with the government and resume protests.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country's trade unions and social movements announced plans to hold another nationwide strike on November 27 in protest of the current socioeconomic policy. They noted that they stopped the "national dialogue" with Duque, saying that the "organizers of the protest were actually pointed to the door" during these talks.

"The amount of contributions by low-income citizens and pensioners to the health fund will be reduced from 12 percent to 4 percent within two years. In addition, VAT will be scrapped for three days a year ... Colombian families will be able to purchase commodities [without paying 16 percent VAT] within the set limits," Duque said in a video address from the government residence, published on Twitter.

The president also noted that a new law on economic growth would fully exempt low-income families, who make up 20 percent of the Colombian population, from VAT. The piece of legislation, he says, will contribute to creating new jobs and increasing social benefits.

The unrest gripped Colombia's large cities last week. On Thursday, more than 200,000 people participated in a national day of protests and strikes. The demonstrations were originally planned to be a peaceful march involving students and professors. However, the opposition announced its plans to carry out a general strike on the same day.

Four people have been reportedly killed in the protests, with hundreds injured. Demonstrators protest against the government's alleged inaction in fighting crime and improving the country's economic situation.