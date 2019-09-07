UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian President Pledges To Plant 180Mln Trees In Wildfires-Hit Amazon

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 11:32 AM

Colombian President Pledges to Plant 180Mln Trees in Wildfires-Hit Amazon

During the opening of a meeting of the Amazon countries' presidents in the Colombian city of Leticia on Friday, Colombian President Ivan Duque called for a decisive action against deforestation in the region and promised to plant 180 million trees in areas affected by fires in his country by 2022

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) During the opening of a meeting of the Amazon countries' presidents in the Colombian city of Leticia on Friday, Colombian President Ivan Duque called for a decisive action against deforestation in the region and promised to plant 180 million trees in areas affected by fires in his country by 2022.

The wildfires in the Amazonian region have been raging for several weeks and became the spotlight of the environmental agenda at the recent meeting of G7 leaders. Heads of the Amazon countries meet in Leticia on Friday to discuss joint environmental policies.

"Among the measures that Colombia plans to take as part of the common struggle of our countries against deforestation is the planting of 180 million trees by 2022," Duque said.

According to the president, new multilateral funding instruments are needed to effectively support sustainable development programs in the Amazon countries.

"I want to emphasize the urgent need to create multilateral financial instruments to support the actions of the region's countries. Existing structures, such as the Inter-American Development Bank, could develop such mechanisms that will allow us to implement sustainable development projects in the Amazon region," Duque said.

The environmental summit with the leaders of Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Bolivia and Suriname aims to create a platform for regional dialogue on the protection and responsible use of the natural resources of the Amazon.

As a result of the summit, a joint declaration of the participating countries is expected to be signed, which will include the Leticia Pact for the Amazon. The document will outline the future agenda for Amazon countries, the region as a whole and the international community.

Related Topics

Bank Leticia Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Peru Suriname Colombia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 September 2019

1 hour ago

Boeing suspends testing of long-haul 777X aircraft ..

7 minutes ago

China Offered US to Purchase Agricultural Products ..

7 minutes ago

Bale late show rescues Wales

7 minutes ago

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.