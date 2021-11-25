UrduPoint.com

Colombian President Says Not Formally Notified Of US Plan To Remove FARC From Terror List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Colombian President Ivan Duque said he has not been formally notified by the US government of plans to remove the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from its list of foreign terrorist organizations.

"I have not been formally notified about the process or about how the process will be carried out," Duque said during a press conference on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said the department started consultations with Congress to remove FARC from the US government's list of foreign terrorist groups and more details on the matter will be available in the coming days.

