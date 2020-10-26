UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:46 PM

One of the leaders of the National Liberation Army's (ELN) has been killed by the Colombian security forces, Colombia's President Ivan Duque said on Monday

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) One of the leaders of the National Liberation Army's (ELN) has been killed by the Colombian security forces, Colombia's President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

"Our law-enforcement agencies continue to hit crime with confidence. During the operation... one of the ELN' leaders nicknamed Uriel was neutralized," Duque wrote on Twitter.

The president added that Uriel was engaged in the recruitment of young people and provided training to the ELN's units. He was wanted for murder, kidnapping and rebellion.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) is Colombia's second-largest paramilitary guerrilla group. The Colombian government and several other countries and organizations, including the United States and the European Union, designated the ELN as a terrorist organization.

