Colombian President Signs Bill Approving on Vaccination Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Colombian President Ivan Duque has signed a bill that establishes the national strategy for Colombian people's vaccination against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Colombian President Ivan Duque has signed a bill that establishes the national strategy for Colombian people's vaccination against COVID-19.

"Here I have a bill for the presidential approval that I want to sign right now before you because it is a very important act for the entire country. At this moment, the new vaccine bill for all the Colombians is approved," Duque said during the governmental tv program, Prevention and Action on Wednesday.

According to the president, the new bill will not only allow the Colombian legislation on vaccination to be updated but also will provide an opportunity for the government to make risky investments to purchase vaccines against COVID-19.

The president also announced that in the first quarter of 2021, the government will start the vaccination cycle against COVID-19 in the country and the immunization will be voluntary for all people.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Colombia has registered 1,392,133 positive COVID-19 cases, including 1,287,597 people who have recovered and 38,308 patients who have died.