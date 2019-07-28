UrduPoint.com
Colombian President To Start Official Visit To China On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Colombian President to Start Official Visit to China on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Colombian President Ivan Duque on Sunday will start his first official visit to China that will last through Wednesday.

Duque will visit China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Colombian president is expected to hold talks with Xi, China's Premier Li Keqiang and the chairman of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu.

The main objective of the visit is to boost economic relations between the Latin American country and Beijing, as well as facilitate access of Colombian goods and services to the Chinese market. Moreover, Bogota is interested in boosting Chinese investments to various sectors of the country's economy.

