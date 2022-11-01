UrduPoint.com

Colombian President To Visit Caracas November 1 To Meet With Maduro

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Colombian President to Visit Caracas November 1 to Meet With Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Colombian President Gustavo Petro, as head of a working group, will visit Caracas on November 1, where he will meet for the first time with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Colombian leader's administration said.

"On November 1, there will be a meeting between President Gustavo Petro and President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro," the statement, posted on the Petro administration's press service blog, says.

The neighboring countries' leaders plan to discuss bilateral relations, the opening of borders and the return of the Bolivarian Republic to the inter-American human rights protection system.

The first meeting of the two presidents was announced in Colombia in September, when the official border opening ceremony took place, but the Venezuelan side was represented by Foreign Minister Carlos Faria.

Relations between Venezuela and Colombia were severed in 2019 due to the recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president by Bogota. New Colombian President Gustavo Petro took office on August 7 with the intention to restore ties with Venezuela. In addition to the humanitarian aspect - millions of people in both countries have relatives in neighboring countries - the restoration of trade ties is important for Venezuela and Colombia. Trade between them reached $8 billion.

Related Topics

Visit Bogota Caracas Colombia Venezuela August September November Border 2019 Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

8 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

8 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

8 hours ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

8 hours ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

8 hours ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.