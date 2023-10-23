Colombian president to visit China this week

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Colombian President Gustavo Petro will visit China this week, Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday, with the leftist leader seeking to strengthen ties with the world's second-largest economy.

Petro's visit comes at the invitation of President Xi Jinping and will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

He will meet with Xi on Wednesday, Colombia's presidency said.

The two will discuss progress on construction of the subway system in Bogota -- which is being overseen by a Chinese firm, it added.

China's foreign ministry said Monday that relations with Colombia "have developed smoothly, and practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples".

Xi will hold a welcome ceremony and a banquet for Petro, another Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said.

"The two heads of state will hold talks to draw up a blueprint for the development of China-Colombia relations in the new era, and will jointly attend a signing ceremony for cooperation documents," she added.

His visit follows that of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month.