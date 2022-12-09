(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Thursday urged the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to ensure rights of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo after he was impeached and arrested.

On Wednesday, Castillo tried to dissolve the country's parliament prior to a new, third, hearing on his impeachment. The army and police opposed Castillo's decision and arrested him.

"I am asking @CIDH to implement the American Convention on Human Rights and take protective measures regarding Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. The right to elect and be elected was violated, and so was the right for independent judiciary," Petro wrote on Twitter.

Petro also said that Castillo had been cornered by his political opponents since the first days of his presidency and had not been able to mobilize his voters.

At the same time, the Colombian leader also noted that the former Peruvian president's attempt to dissolve the parliament was a mistake, even though the impeachment vote against him showed disrespect to the will of the Peruvian people.

Peruvian First Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in by parliament as the country's new president. She is expected to serve for the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.