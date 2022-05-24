UrduPoint.com

Colombian President Welcomes US Decision To Grant Country Major Non-NATO Ally Status

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 12:39 PM

Colombian President Welcomes US Decision to Grant Country Major Non-NATO Ally Status

The decision of the United States to designate Colombia as a "major non-NATO ally" testifies to a good momentum in bilateral relations, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The decision of the United States to designate Colombia as a "major non-NATO ally" testifies to a good momentum in bilateral relations, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum designating Colombia as a major non-NATO ally to the US, a status held by about 20 other countries. This gives Colombia special access to US military and economic programs, but it does not provide security guarantees like those enjoyed by NATO members.

"We celebrate the memorandum sent by (Biden) to the Secretary of State of our country, with which the designation of Colombia as a major non-NATO ally is made official.

This is a decision that reaffirms the good momentum in our bilateral relations," Duque said on Twitter.

Qatar was the last country before Colombia to be granted the status of a major non-NATO US ally in March.

Colombia was the first Latin American country to become a NATO partner, in 2017. In February, Colombia signed a new agreement with NATO to enhance maritime cooperation.

Related Topics

NATO Twitter United States Colombia February March 2017 Agreement

Recent Stories

Quad opposes 'change by force' with eyes on China

Quad opposes 'change by force' with eyes on China

46 seconds ago
 Japan Not Planning to Join AUKUS - Prime Minister ..

Japan Not Planning to Join AUKUS - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

6 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record h ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

6 minutes ago
 'Kind of complicated': Growing grapes in the world ..

'Kind of complicated': Growing grapes in the world's driest desert

17 minutes ago
 Mangos-a best source of nutrition to fight heatstr ..

Mangos-a best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke

23 minutes ago
 Govt starts sealing exit, entry points of Lahore

Govt starts sealing exit, entry points of Lahore

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.