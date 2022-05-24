Colombian President Welcomes US Decision to Grant Country Major Non-NATO Ally Status

The decision of the United States to designate Colombia as a "major non-NATO ally" testifies to a good momentum in bilateral relations, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The decision of the United States to designate Colombia as a "major non-NATO ally" testifies to a good momentum in bilateral relations, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum designating Colombia as a major non-NATO ally to the US, a status held by about 20 other countries. This gives Colombia special access to US military and economic programs, but it does not provide security guarantees like those enjoyed by NATO members.

"We celebrate the memorandum sent by (Biden) to the Secretary of State of our country, with which the designation of Colombia as a major non-NATO ally is made official.

This is a decision that reaffirms the good momentum in our bilateral relations," Duque said on Twitter.

Qatar was the last country before Colombia to be granted the status of a major non-NATO US ally in March.

Colombia was the first Latin American country to become a NATO partner, in 2017. In February, Colombia signed a new agreement with NATO to enhance maritime cooperation.