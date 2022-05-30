Colombian Presidential Candidate Gutierrez Says Will Vote For Hernandez in Runoff

(@FahadShabbir)

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Right-wing candidate Federico Gutierrez who did not make it to the second round of the presidential election in Colombia said that he will vote for businessman Rodolfo Hernandez in the second round.

"I want to express publicly that we do not want to lose the country and that is why... I will vote for Rodolfo on June 19," Gutierrez said on Sunday.

Colombians went to the polls on Sunday to choose their next president. A runoff will be held on June 19 since none of the contenders managed to get over 50 percent of the votes.

Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro is coming ahead in the first round and has 40.44 percent of the votes, according to results from the National Electoral Council released after 91.66 percent of the ballots were counted. Hernandez has 27.99 percent, while Gutierrez got 23.95 percent.