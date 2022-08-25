UrduPoint.com

Colombian President's Motorcade Comes Under Fire From Unknown People - President's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Colombian President's Motorcade Comes Under Fire From Unknown People - President's Office

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The office of Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Thursday that there was an armed attack on security detail vehicles that were supposed to join the president's motorcade.

"Intelligence units in the jurisdiction of El Tarra municipality reported preliminary information about an attack with long-range firearms on vehicles heading to the municipality to join the motorcade of the President of the Republic Gustavo Petro," the president's office said in a statement published on Twitter.

At least six people have set up an illegal checkpoint on the road connecting the departments of Santander and Norte de Santander, according to the statement. The group of security detail vehicles did not stop and came under fire.

The criminals managed to detain two cars and one driver of the National Security Service, who was later released.

Petro confirmed and condemned the armed attack on his Twitter, adding that "the government will continue to insist that the time for peace has come."

Competent authorities are investigating the issue, the statement said.

According to UN data, violence has dramatically declined in Colombia since the signing of a 2016 peace deal between the authorities and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia militia group, which has been in conflict with government forces for a half-century. There are other non-state armed groups and criminal organizations, however, that remain involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

Related Topics

Attack Fire United Nations Twitter Driver Vehicles Road Santander Colombia Criminals 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

17 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

19 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.