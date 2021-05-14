BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Colombian Attorney General's Office has charged National Police patrolman Luis Angel Piedrahita Hernandez with aggravated homicide of a minor during a demonstration in the southwestern city of Cali in late April.

"According to the investigation and the evidence collected, the uniformed man apparently fired his service weapon against a 17-year-old teenager, after he allegedly kicked him, and due to the severity of the wound the young man died," the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Demonstrations have been going on in Colombia for over two weeks. People initially took to the streets on April 28 in response to parliamentary debate on a controversial tax reform.

Despite the fact that the draft legislation was eventually withdrawn on May 2, demonstrations continued with demands to reject a health reform project, demilitarize the country, fulfill the peace agreement, and dismantle criminal organizations.

It has been reported that the police have repeatedly abused their powers during the demonstrations. The United Nations, the Organization of American States, the European Union and human rights organizations have denounced the disproportionate use of force by the Colombian police.