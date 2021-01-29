UrduPoint.com
Colombian Regulator Approves Start Of Germany's CureVac Phase 3 Trials

Fri 29th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Colombia has approved the start of phase 3 trials of the German CureVac vaccine against COVID-19, the Colombian National Institute of Drug and food Surveillance (INVIMA) said.

"The National Institute of Drug and Food Surveillance under the resolution ...

approved the start of phase IIb/III clinical trials in Colombia of ARNm CVnCoV vaccine which is applied in two doses to adults over the age of 18," the authority said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the INVIMA, the clinical trials are also underway in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Their overall duration is 28 months.

Some 6,000 volunteers will participate in trials in Colombia. In total, 36,500 people take part in CureVac studies.

To date, Colombia has confirmed 2,067,575 positive COVID-19 cases, including over 1.8 million people who have recovered. The death toll amounts to 52,913 patients.

