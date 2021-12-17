Colombian Security Forces Detain 2 People Suspected of Staging Airport Blasts - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Colombian security forces have detained two people who are suspected of staging two deadly explosions at the airport of Cucuta, media reported.

The operation was conducted on Thursday by units of the Colombian Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol, according to the Caracol radio broadcaster.

On Tuesday morning, two police officers were killed in two explosions at the Camilo Daza Airport in Colombia's Cucuta city near its border with Venezuela. One of the attackers was a suicide bomber who died when his device detonated. The second explosion was traced to a suspicious box.

Police suspect either the National Liberation Army (ELN) or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) of being behind the explosions.