UrduPoint.com

Colombian Senator Rides Horse To Congress Recently Turned Pet-Friendly - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Colombian Senator Rides Horse to Congress Recently Turned Pet-Friendly - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Colombian senator Alirio Barrera rode a horse to Congress, after lawmakers were allowed to attend meetings with their pets, media reported.

On September 20, Colombian Senate President Roy Barreras allowed Congress to become pet-friendly and specified that the pets should always wear a muzzle and a collar with contact information. Owners must not leave their pets unattended, should always have a valid vaccination card and a cleaning kit.

Barrera arrived in Congress on a white horse on Tuesday, the Semana newspaper reported.

"My pet is my horse," Barrera told reporters.

After getting the spotlight, the senator took the opportunity to criticize proposals to ban certain activities in which animals are used for work and economic activities, the report said.

The majority of lawmakers welcomed the surprise appearance, but the president of the senate is yet to comment on the situation, according to the report.

Related Topics

Senate September Congress Media

Recent Stories

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

4 minutes ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

8 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

11 minutes ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

56 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.