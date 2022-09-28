Colombian Senator Rides Horse to Congress Recently Turned Pet-Friendly - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Colombian senator Alirio Barrera rode a horse to Congress, after lawmakers were allowed to attend meetings with their pets, media reported.

On September 20, Colombian Senate President Roy Barreras allowed Congress to become pet-friendly and specified that the pets should always wear a muzzle and a collar with contact information. Owners must not leave their pets unattended, should always have a valid vaccination card and a cleaning kit.

Barrera arrived in Congress on a white horse on Tuesday, the Semana newspaper reported.

"My pet is my horse," Barrera told reporters.

After getting the spotlight, the senator took the opportunity to criticize proposals to ban certain activities in which animals are used for work and economic activities, the report said.

The majority of lawmakers welcomed the surprise appearance, but the president of the senate is yet to comment on the situation, according to the report.