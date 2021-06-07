UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Strike Committee Suspends Talks With Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Colombian Strike Committee Suspends Talks With Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Colombia's strike committee has unilaterally suspended talks with the government aimed at ending demonstrations in the country, the Colombian president's adviser on stabilization and consolidation said.

Since last May 13, the Committee has held a series of meetings with the government to put an end to the nationwide demonstrations in Colombia.

"The National Strike Committee has decided to unilaterally suspend negotiations with the country's government. The government confirms its own desire for dialogue. We give importance to the work that has been carried out," Emilio Archila tweeted on Sunday.

Last week, the strike committee said that its tenth meeting with the government had failed and called for further demonstrations.

Since April 28, Colombia has been gripped by protests against tax hikes, which continued even after the authorities discarded the initiative. Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces. According to official information, more than 2,000 people were injured in clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, and at least 57 were killed, including three police officers.

The roadblocks set up by protesters reportedly cost the Colombian economy 400 billion pesos ($110 million) in daily losses, generating food and fuel shortages in several cities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Student Colombia April May Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

1 minute ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

44 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

46 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.