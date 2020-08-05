UrduPoint.com
Colombian Supreme Court Orders House Arrest Of Ex-President Uribe - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Colombian Supreme Court Orders House Arrest of Ex-President Uribe - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Colombian Supreme Court has ordered the house arrest of ex-President Alvaro Uribe, the country's La FM broadcaster reports on Tuesday.

The former president has been under investigation over allegations that he bribed and pressured witnesses to remain silent over his presumed links to paramilitary groups and organized crime.

Writing on Twitter after the announcement, Uribe said that his detention will cause a divide among the Colombian nation.

"The deprivation of my freedom causes deep sadness for my family and Colombians, who still believe that I did something positive for my homeland," the ex-president wrote on Twitter.

Uribe was the Colombian president from 2002 to 2010. After leaving office, he has served as a senator. According to domestic media reports, current President Ivan Duque has voiced his support for Uribe, saying that he is assured of his innocence.

