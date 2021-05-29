Colombian Teachers' Trade Union Calling for New Protests, Supporting Roads Blockade

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The Colombian Federation of education Workers (FECODE), which is one of the organizers of the ongoing protests in the country, is calling for new rallies as well as supporting the blockade of roads.

"Starting from April 28, we have been calling for peaceful rallies for the peace, life and rights," FECODE said in a statement on late Friday.

The trade union has condemned any form of violence during the protests as well as damaging infrastructure and private property.

At the same time, the organization is supporting the blockade of roads if they do not affect people's life and health, as well as the environment.

"We will continue to promote dialogue to reach soon an agreement with each group of the population that is taking part in protests and blocking roads," FECODE added.

The nationwide demonstrations started in Colombia on April 28 in protest of tax reform. Although the reform bill was later withdrawn, the protests continue. Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

Since April, according to the Defense Ministry, more than 1,900 people have been injured in clashes between security forces and protesters. The authorities have confirmed the deaths of 15 people, while human rights activists say more than 50 have been killed in the protests.