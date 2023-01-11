Colombian Vice President Says Bomb Found Near Her Residence

UrduPoint.com

January 11, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez Mina said on Tuesday that an improvised explosive device with more than 7 kilograms (15.4 Pounds) of explosive substance had been found on a road leading to her residence.

"Members of my security team found a device with more than 7 kilograms of explosive material on a road leading to my family residence in the village of Yolombo, in (the town of) Suarez, Cauca (Department)," Marquez wrote on Twitter.

She also published a report that described the type and weight of the explosive device. According to the document, the bomb was placed on the eve of Marquez's visit to the residence.

"This was a new attempt on my life. However, we will not stop working day after day until we achieve the comprehensive peace that Colombia dreams of and needs," the vice president said.

Marquez added that the device had been destroyed in a controlled manner by a bomb squad.

